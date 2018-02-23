Smartphones to look out for at MWC 2018

LG K8 (2018) (left) and K10 (2018).

GSM Association is back with its annual mobile event, known as the MWC (Mobile World Congress). The five-day event kickstarts in Barcelona from 26 February 2018 and will be attended by all major phone companies where they will showcase their upcoming smartphones. While the major details are kept under wraps until the announcement, a few hints are dropped by the phonemakers in the form of teaser and photos to keep the buzz alive.

We take a look at some of the smartphones that will be unveiled at the MWC 2018 next week.

Samsung Galaxy S9 series

One of the biggest launches at the MWC 2018 this year is going to be the next line-up of Samsung smartphones in the flagship S series. The South Korean company has reportedly released pictures of the S9, which suggest that the S9 will have a thin-bezel design like its predecessor. It is expected to be the first smartphone to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset, incorporate a fingerprint sensor in the screen and use the high-end ISOCELL sensors in its cameras. There will be two screen variants, like last year.

Android Go smartphones

In an official blog, Google announced that the first batch of Android go smartphones will be unveiled at the MWC 2018. Android Go smartphones will be made Google partner OEMs and will cost as low as $50, but will run a light version of Android Oreo, called Oreo Go Edition. According to Google, the new OS will run a lighter version of Google apps, bearing the “Go” suffix, optimised for low configuration smartphone with 512MB or 1GB RAM. These apps will take up less space and load faster, while the OS will come with features such as data saver mode baked into the software.

LG’s camera-focused K Series

LG usually announces a flagship smartphone in the G series at the MWC. Surprisingly, there is no word on the G7 this time. Instead, LG is planning to showcase two new smartphones in its affordable K series. The small screen will be called the K8 (2018), while the big screen K10 (2018). The smartphones will run Android 7.1 and will offer advanced camera features for better low-light performance.

Next gen Moto G smartphones

Though Lenovo hasn’t made any announcements yet, we expect it to upgrade the Moto G line-up—it has been more than a year since the launch of the Moto G5 and G5 Plus smartphones. Lenovo is likely to embrace the new thin-bezel design to take on Xiaomi and Huawei. The bigger variants will have a 6-inch screen with the 18:9 aspect ratio. Given Moto’s penchant for latest OS and powerful hardware, we won’t be surprised to see Android 8 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor.

Improved Nokia 7

There is no major upgrade expected form HMD Global this time, but according to tech portal Engadget, an upgraded version of the mid-range Nokia 7 is on the cards and will be showcased at MWC 2018. It will be called the Nokia 7+ and will have a bigger, probably 6-inch, screen with the new thin-bezel design. Nokia 7 has a 5.2-inch screen and a conventional design and runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor. The hardware is likely to stay the same, however, we expect the new smartphone to run Android 8 out of the box.