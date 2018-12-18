Micromax launches N11, N12 in India, prices start Rs 8,999

The Micromax N11 and N12 sport a glossy back design.

Homegrown handset maker Micromax launched two new smartphones in India under its new Infinity-N-series—the N11 and N12. Micromax has adopted a more contemporary design for these smartphones which feature a glossy back panel and a display with a notch.

The N11 is priced at Rs 8,999 and comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage while the higher end N12 is priced at Rs 9,999 and comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Offers on smartphones include Jio’s Rs 2,200 cashback with 50GB additional data on Rs 198 and Rs 299 plans.

Both smartphones are based on the same platform and sport the same design. Both smartphones sport a 6.19-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Powering the smartphones is MediaTek’s Helio P22 chipset clocked at 2GHz. The N11 comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage while the N12 comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

The two smartphones are also backed by the same 4,000mAh battery and run Android Oreo 8.1 but Micromax promises that the smartphones will receive the Pie upgrade within 45 days.

In terms of optics, the smartphone have a dual rear camera at the back consisting of 13MP and 5MP sensors. At the front, the N12 sports a 16MP selfie camera while the N11 has an 8MP sensor.

Biometric options on the two smartphones include fingerprint sensor and face unlocking.

The Infinity N11 and N12 are available in three colour variants of Blue Lagoon, Viola and Velvet Red.