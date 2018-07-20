Is your phone eligible for JioPhone exchange offer?

You don’t have carry any accessories other than your old feature phone’s battery and charger to avail the offer.

The JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer is ready to kick-off today at 5:01 pm. Customers can exchage any feature phone of any brand for a new JioPhone at an effective cost of ₹501 with this offer. The ‘Monsoon Hungama’ offer allows users to exchange their old feature phone of any brand for a new JioPhone at ₹501. It is different from the original method of purchasing the JioPhone because users get to keep the device. All you have to do is walk into a Reliance Jio outlet and make sure you meet the following requirements:

- JioPhone or any CDMA or operator locked devices will not be accepted for exchange. That means if you already own a JioPhone or a phone still on contract with another telecom provider, you will not be eligible for the offer.

- Apart from battery & charger, no other accessories (like headphone etc.) are required for exchange.

- The phone for exchange has to be in working condition without any damaged or missing or burnt parts.

- The phone will have to be at least 3.5 years old (the phone model should be made after January 1, 2015).

- The phone can be any any nonVOLTE phone.

- Your Aadhaar number will be required for the offer.

- For Mobile Number Portability(MNP), you will be required to carry the new MNP JIO number.

Additionally, users opting for JioPhone Recharge Plan under Monsoon Hungama offer will get unlimited voice and data for 6 months on paying an extra ₹594 at the time of activation. Jio is also providing a “special exchange bonus” of a 6GB data voucher worth ₹101 which will take the total data to 90GB over six months.

