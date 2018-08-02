Blackberry Evolve, Evolve X launched in India; sales start in August-end

Both phones run Android Oreo 8.1 tweaked slightly by Blackberry to accommodate its security and privacy features that include DTEK security app and Blackberry Hub

BlackBerry’s brand licensee in India, Optiemus Infracom launched the Blackberry Evolve and Evolve X in India on Thursday. The two smartphones feature a full touchscreen display along with Blackberry’s suite of security apps. The Blackberry Evolve X will be pricier of the two phones, retailing at Rs 34,990, while the Evolve is priced at Rs 24,990.

Specifications:

Although the two phones carry the same design, they are slightly different in terms of hardware. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC powers the Evolve X, while Evolve runs a lower-spec Snapdragon 450. Evolve X is paired with 6GB of RAM, while the Evolve offers 4GB. The two phones, however, share the same internal storage of 64GB along with expandability up to 256GB via a MicroSD card.

The two phones are lit up by the same 5.99-inch screen with a resolution of 1080x2160 pixels resolution protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The two phones also pack the same 4,000mAh battery along with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. To click photos, Evolve X has a vertically stacked 12MP + 13MP dual-camera setup,while the Evolve has pair of vertically stacked 13MP sensors. On the front, the two phones sport the same 16MP camera with fixed focus and selfie flash.

In terms of software, both phones run Android Oreo 8.1 tweaked slightly by Blackberry to accommodate its security and privacy features that include DTEK security app and Blackberry Hub. The company claims that facial recognition on the phones is also encrypted.

Pricing and availability:

The Blackberry Evolve X is priced at Rs 34,990 while the Evolve will retail at Rs 24,990. While the Evolve will go on sale later this month, the Evolve will be made available later in September. Both phones will be available exclusively on Amazon. Reliance Jio is offering a cashback of Rs 3,950 and ICICI Bank is providing a 5% cashback on EMI transactions for its credit card holders.