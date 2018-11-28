Realme U1 launched in India, prices start Rs 11,999

The Realme U1 features the same dewdrop display found on the Realme 2 Pro.

Oppo’s spinoff smartphone maker Realme launched the Realme U1 in India on Wednesday. The Realme U1 is priced at Rs 11,999 for its base (3GB/32GB) variant while the top (4GB/64GB) spec model is priced at Rs 14,499. The Realme Icon Case and Realme Buds, launched alongside the Realme U1, are priced at Rs 499. The smartphone is an Amazon exclusive product and offers on the smartphone include 5% cashback on SBI credit and debit cards, no cost EMI, Jio benefits up to Rs 5,750 and up to 4.2TB of Jio 5G data. It will go on sale from December 5 at 12 noon.

Realme U1: Specifications

The Realme U1 carries forward the same design language of the Realme 2 Pro—you have the same polycarbonate resin back, faux metal railing and even the display on the Realme U1. The front of the device is lit by the same 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with the same resolution of 2340x1080. It even has the same dewdrop notch. The display is protected by 2.5D Gorilla Glass and has a screen to body ratio of 90.8%.

Powering the device is MediaTek’s flagship octa-core processor, the Helio P70, clocked at 2.1GHz. This is paired with either 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage or 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone supports dual 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS and MicroUSB. The device is backed by 3,500mAh battery which doesn’t support fast charging.

Coming to the optics, the back of the phone has a 13MP+2MP dual camera setup enhanced with AI and has an aperture of f/2.2. The front of the phone has a Sony IMX576 sensor with 296 facial detection points and AI capabilities that allow tweaking backlight levels to get the perfect exposure in your selfies.

The smartphone is available in Ambitious Black, Brave Blue and Fiery Gold colour variants.

The smartphone is deeply pitted against the Redmi Note 6 Pro and the Honor 8X which start at Rs 13,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively.