Samsung Galaxy A9 India launch today: Everything you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy A9 features four cameras at its back.

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy A9 smartphone India today. The Galaxy A9 is the world’s first smartphone to feature a quad-camera setup. It was launched earlier at the “4x Fun” event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Samsung Galaxy A9: Expected price

At the time of its launch, the Samsung Galaxy A9 was priced at €599 or about Rs 48,800. According to IANS, the price of the Samsung Galaxy A9 will be around Rs 35,000 in India. It will most likely be a Flipkart exclusive smartphone, as the e-commerce site has created a dedicated page for it.

Samsung Galaxy A9: Expected specifications

Going by its international variant, the Samsung Galaxy A9 sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display with a resolution of 2220x1080. This gives it an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 and a pixel density of about 392ppi.

Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 512GB via a MicroSD card. It is backed by a 3,800mAh Li-ion battery.

Coming to the most talked about part of the phone, the back of Galaxy A9 has four vertically-stacked cameras. The arrangement of them is similar to the on found on the Galaxy A7, which has three cameras.

The camera setup can be thought of as telephoto and wide-angle cameras stacked on top of a primary dual camera module. The primary module consists of 24MP+5MP sensors with Phase Detection Autofocus and f/1.7 aperture. The wide-angle camera has an 8MP sensor at its heart while the telephoto camera has a 10MP sensor and provides 2x optical zoom.

The main reason to implement this setup is to offer compact camera like capabilities inside a smartphone and providing more flexibility and versatility to the user when it comes to different shooting scenarios. We explored this (sans the telephoto module) in the Samsung Galaxy A7 in Goa—you can check out its camera review here.

The phone runs Android Oreo 8.0 with Samsung’s own “Samsung Experience” UI running atop. It has dual SIM capabilities along with Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, FM Radio and USB Type-C as other connectivity options.

It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, unlike the Samsung Galaxy A7 which has one built inside the lock button.

If you’re curious to know how the Galaxy A9 stands up against the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, click here.