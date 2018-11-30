Amazon to allow Apple Music on its Echo speakers
Amazon.com Inc said on Friday Apple Music will become available on its Echo smart speakers starting December 17, signalling increasing collaboration between the tech heavyweights.
Apple Music subscribers who own Echo devices will be able to listen to Apple Inc’s library of 50 million songs, Amazon said in a blog post.
Earlier this month, Amazon said it would carry more Apple products globally in time for the holiday shopping season.
Amazon had said it would sell the latest editions of Apple’s iPhone, iPad and other devices in the United States, Europe, Japan and India in coming weeks.
Apple also has a HomePod smart speaker, which uses the Siri voice assistant and competes against similar offerings from Amazon and Alphabet Inc’s Google.
