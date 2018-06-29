KaiOS gets $22 million investment from Google

KaiOS has partnerships with telecom operators like Reliance Jio and Sprint and works closely with manufacturers like TCL, HMD Global, and Micromax.

New Delhi: KaiOS Technologies Inc, developer of emerging operating system for smart feature phones, has received $22 million funding from Google.

“This funding will help us fast-track development and global deployment of KaiOS-enabled smart feature phones, allowing us to connect the vast population that still cannot access the internet, especially in emerging markets,” KaiOS Technologies CEO Sebastien Codeville said in a blogpost.

The flagship product, KaiOS, is a web-based operating system that enables a new category of smart feature phones and other IoT devices that require limited memory, while still offering a rich user experience.

In addition to the investment, Google and KaiOS have also agreed to work together to make Google Assistant, Google Maps, YouTube, and Google Search available to KaiOS users, the post noted.

“We’re excited to work with Google to deliver its services on more mobile devices... Having an intelligent voice assistant on an affordable mobile phone is truly revolutionary as it helps overcome some of the limitations a keypad brings,” Codeville said.

The KaiOS team has offices in Bengaluru, San Diego, Hong Kong, Taipei, Shanghai and Paris.

Anjali Joshi, vice-president, product management, Next Billion Users at Google, said the company wants to ensure that Google apps and services are available to everyone, whether they are using desktops, smartphones, or feature phones.

“Following the success of the JioPhones, we are excited to work with KaiOS to further improve access to information for feature phone users around the world,” Joshi said.