Facebook moves to rate users on trustworthiness: report
Facebook has started scoring its users based on their trustworthiness in an attempt to fight misinformation
Last Published: Tue, Aug 21 2018. 08 57 PM IST
Washington: Facebook Inc has started scoring its users based on their trustworthiness in an attempt to fight misinformation, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing a company executive.
The social media giant developed the rating system over the past year, the newspaper reported, citing an interview with Facebook product manager Tessa Lyons, who is tasked with the company’s efforts to identify malicious actors.
First Published: Tue, Aug 21 2018. 08 57 PM IST
