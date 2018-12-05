Low iPhone battery life? Apple gives you time till December 31 to replace it for Rs 2,000

After December 31, 2018, replacement of Apple iPhone batteries will go back to the regular price

If you are an iPhone user and your battery drains out way faster than the usual rate after using for more than one year, here’s your last chance to fix it at a discounted price — Apple’s battery replacement programme at $29 (around Rs 2000) is set to end on December 31. The offer is valid for the battery replacements of iPhone SE, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.

Apple landed in a controversy last year after the company confirmed that it intentionally slowed iPhones over time to prevent the batteries from degrading faster. To make up for it, the smartphone giant announced replacement of those degraded batteries at a discounted price.

Battery replacement costs after December 31

After December 31, 2018, replacement of iPhone batteries will go back to the regular price. Once the offer ends, the replacement of battery in iPhone 6 and later versions will cost around $49 (Around Rs 3,500) except iPhone X. Apple will charge $69 for an iPhone X battery replacement.

Mention must be made that all the latest models like iPhone XS, XS Max and XR are not eligible for $29 replacement batteries.

How to initiate a battery replacement:

Battery replacement at a discounted rate is available in all Apple retail stores and Apple authorized service providers. You can also send it for replacement at an Apple Repair Center. The company will take up to five business days to replace your degraded battery.