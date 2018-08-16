Xiaomi Mi A2 first sale starts today: Price, offers, specifications

The Xiaomi Mi A2 features a dual camera set-up on the back comprising a 12MP Sony IMX 486 sensor and a 20MP Sony IMX 376 sensor. Photo: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi A2 will go on sale today for the first time in India at 12 pm via Mi.com, Amazon.in and Mi Preferred Partner Stores. The Mi A2 was launched in India last week following its global launch in Spain. The phone is a successor to the Mi A1 and runs on the same Android One platform, which, apart from giving a stock Android UI, also puts the phone in the priority list for timely security and OS updates.

Mi A2 price, availability and offers

The 64GB variant of the Mi A2, which has a 4GB RAM, is priced at Rs 16,999, while the 128GB variant with 6GB of RAM is coming soon. The phone will be available exclusively through Mi.com and Amazon. Reliance Jio is offering Rs 2,200 cashback and 4.5TB free data to customers.

Xiaomi Mi A2 specifications

The Mi A2 features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2160x1080. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with Adreno 512 GPU. The Mi A2 comes in two RAM variants of 4GB and 6GB, with internal storage options of 64GB and 128GB.

For photos, the Mi A2 features a dual camera set-up on the back comprising a 12MP Sony IMX 486 sensor and a 20MP Sony IMX 376 sensor. On the front, it has a 20MP selfie camera with flash, capable of delivering a DSLR-like depth-of-field effect.

The Mi A2’s runs on Android Oreo-based Android One platform, and not on the MIUI ROM that powers other Xiaomi phones. Being an Android One device means Xiaomi Mi A2 is in the list of priority phones that receive the latest updates and security patches from Google. So the Mi A2 will be eligible for an Android Pie update whenever Google makes it available for other phones.

Despite running stock Android, Xiaomi has bundled conveniences like Mi Drop, File Manager, and a dedicated feedback button on the Mi A2. It also comes with Google Lens integration, which lets you look up information about a subject by just pointing your phone’s camera towards it.