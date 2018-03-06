AI, cybersecurity, data analytics used most by healthcare companies: Infosys

The research polled IT and business decision-makers in healthcare and life sciences industry as part of a global survey to discover the opportunities presented by new digital technologies. Photo: iStockphoto

New Delhi: Healthcare and life sciences companies are mostly using cybersecurity, big data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in a big way, a report by IT firm Infosys Ltd revealed.

The report titled, Digital Outlook for the Healthcare and Life Sciences Industry, highlighted how digital technologies deployed at organizations are improving existing operations, solving new problems and creating new opportunities. The research polled IT and business decision-makers in healthcare and life sciences industry as part of a global survey to discover the opportunities presented by new digital technologies.

According to the healthcare companies surveyed, investing in technologies for big data analytics for predicting risk and the onset of health problems (73%), Electronic Health Records (EHR) systems modernization (57%) and remote hospital-like care delivery (49%) are the most commonly reported trends for the next three years which will make a positive impact on their organization.

Meanwhile, life sciences respondents described improving cyber security (64%), using cloud-based technologies (54%), and fostering industry collaboration (47%) as the top trends.

“Healthcare providers plan to invest in digital technologies in the coming 12 months. EHR systems (68%) and big data analytics (61%) are currently receiving investments from most companies who consider them a trend in the coming three years,” the report said.

“Life sciences organizations plan to invest in digital technologies in the coming 12 months, but not all investments are in the top trends: 76% of those who consider it a trend over the next three years were investing in technologies to improve cyber security for protection of patient and trial data,” it said.

According to the report, a majority of healthcare and life sciences respondents said that their organization could improve both existing skills and technologies in preparation for implementing the top trends of the next three years.

Infosys commissioned independent market research company Vanson Bourne to undertake research to understand the use of digital technologies and key trends within nine different sectors. From October to December 2017, the quantitative and qualitative subset of the study was carried out, interviewing 1,000 senior IT and business decision makers in organizations that use digital technologies.

Respondents were from organizations with 1,000 employees or more and $500 million global annual revenue or higher across verticals such as automotive, banking, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, insurance, life sciences, retail and utilities.