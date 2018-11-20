Samsung Galaxy A9 with four cameras launched, prices start at Rs 36,999

The most talked about feature of the phone is its quadruple rear camera setup, which allows the user to take ultra wide angle as well as telephoto shots.

Samsung on Tuesday launched the Galaxy A9 smartphone in India. The Galaxy A9 starts at Rs 36,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and will be available for sale starting November 28. The 8GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 39,999. It is available for pre-booking starting today via Amazon India, Flipkart, Airtel’s online store and Samsung’s e-store.

Samsung Galaxy A9: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A9 sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display with a resolution of 2220x1080. This means it has an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 and a pixel density of about 392ppi.

Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 512GB via a MicroSD card.

The back of Galaxy A9 has four vertically-stacked cameras. The arrangement of them is similar to the on found on the Galaxy A7, which has three cameras. The camera setup can be thought of as telephoto and wide-angle cameras stacked on top of a primary dual camera module. The primary module consists of 24MP+5MP sensors with Phase Detection Autofocus and f/1.7 aperture. The wide-angle camera has an 8MP sensor at its heart while the telephoto camera has a 10MP sensor and provides 2x optical zoom.

The main reason to implement this setup is to offer professional camera-like capabilities inside a smartphone and providing more flexibility and versatility to the user when it comes to different shooting scenarios. We explored this (sans the telephoto module) in the Samsung Galaxy A7 in Goa—you can check out its camera review here.

The phone runs Android Oreo 8.0 with Samsung’s own “Samsung Experience” UI running atop. It has dual SIM capabilities along with Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, FM Radio and USB Type-C as other connectivity options. It is backed by a 3,800mAh Li-ion battery.

It has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, unlike the Samsung Galaxy A7 which has one built inside the lock button.