Smartphones under Rs 10,000 with face unlock: Realme C1, Honor 7S, Gome C7, Infinix Hot S3

Realme C1 (left) and Gome C7 (right)

The year 2018 witnessed new developments in the secure unlocking experience of smartphones. With features like 0.1 secs face unlock and in-display fingerprint sensor, there has been a rise of smartphones’ with features like face recognition and fingerprint sensors. The seamless unlocking experience is not just restricted to premium smartphones anymore but has also been extended to budget smartphones for ease of use without burning a hole in your pocket. Here is a list of budget smartphones under Rs 10,000 that offer a secure unlocking experience:

Realme C1:

The Realme C1 has a 6.2-inch notch display. It is backed by a 4,230mAh battery. The AI facial unlock feature detects faces precisely with 128 identification points. The phone comes with 16GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256 GB via a MicroSD card.

Price: Rs 6,999 onwards

Gome C7:

The Gome C7 has a 5.45-inch HD+ 1080p display. The phone comes with a 1.5 GHz quad-core processor, Oreo 8.1 Android OS and 16GB inbuilt memory, which is expandable up to 64GB. It is powered by a 3,000mAh battery. The other notable features in the smartphone includes face unlock, fingerprint sensor and dual-4G LTE.

Price: Rs 5,999

Honor 7S:

The Honor 7S comes with a screen size of 13.8cm combined with a 1440X720 resolution display. It is powered by a 3,020mAh battery. It has separate Dual SIM + Micro SD card slots which allow using both SIM cards and MicroSD cards at the same time. The smartphone supports the face-unlock feature.

Price: Rs 6,999

Infinix Hot S3:

The Infinix Hot 3 has a 5.65-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, which makes the phone tall and narrow. It is powered by a 4000mAh non-removable battery and includes a 10W charger. It has Oreo Android 8.0 OS. The smartphone comes up with the face-unlock feature. Not only fingerprint, the face is also the password.

Price: Rs 8,999