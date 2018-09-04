Xiaomi’s new wireless charger allows charging without taking off your phone cover

You can charge your mobile without removing its case with this wireless charger, thanks to its charging distance of up to 4mm

Xiaomi’s latest product is not a smartphone or a TV but a wireless charger. Named the Mi Wireless Charger, it is priced at 69 Yuan (about Rs 720) and is based on the widely accepted Qi standard. The wireless charger delivers a maximum output of 10W for devices like Samsung Galaxy S9 and Note 9 while for charging Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X and Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S it can squeeze out 7.5W.

What’s new?

The Mi Wireless Charger comes enclosed in an aluminium alloy case and has a bunch of protective features like short circuit protection, power protection, temperature protection and over-voltage protection. There’s also a built-in protection for foreign objects and high surface temperature with a temperature limit of up to 40-degree Celsius.

You can charge your mobile without removing its case with this wireless charger, thanks to its charging distance of up to 4mm.

The charger produces 7.5W or 10W power when used with a QuickCharge 2.0 or 3.0 adapter and 5W power when connected with the traditional 5V/2A or 5V/2.4A adapters.

For connectivity, it has a USB Type-C port and comes bundled with a USB Type-C to USB cable.

Where can you buy it?

Xiaomi hasn’t revealed the product in India or in other regions. However, it is available for purchase in China through online portals like JD.com and Xiaomi’s own e-commerce sites, Xiaomi Mall and Xiaomi Youpin.

Wireless chargers currently available in India include the Samsung Wireless Fast Charger, Anker Powerport Qi 10 Wireless Charging Pad and QI Wireless Charging Pad.