Lenovo Yoga 920 Vibes Edition review: Laptop with a bold vibe

There are laptops that look beautiful, and then there is the stunning Lenovo Yoga 920 Vibes Edition. Instead of a regular plastic or metal finish on the lid, it has a dark finish with a wave imprint, and a transparent glass layer on top. Beneath that glass, and for the rest of the chassis, Lenovo has used high-quality aluminium. While the glass itself does not scratch easily (though you might remain terrified of damaging it absentmindedly), it does catch dust and fingerprints. Nevertheless, it will undoubtedly stand out against your colleagues’ boring black and grey laptops.

The display can be pushed all the way back, into a sort of tablet mode, or anywhere in-between too. For instance, you can place it on a table in a “tent” mode while discussing a spreadsheet with colleagues. Lenovo has used an exquisite-looking watchband design on the hinge that accentuates the premiumness of the laptop. Overall, at just 13.95mm thickness, this is a slim and light machine (the Yoga 920 Vibes tips the scales at 1.37kg) to carry around for work.

There is no shortage of power under the hood. It runs an Intel Core i7-8550U processor from the latest generation, paired with 16 GB RAM. This, safe to say, is a genuinely future-proof specification, and, at present, even the most serious amount of multitasking with applications will not slow it down. The 512 GB solid-state drive is quite fast as well, and we could boot into Windows 10 in less than 8 seconds.

The 13.9-inch 4K IPS display (3,840x2,160 resolution) is bright, offers good contrast and vivid colours, and the text is sharp. If there is one criticism, it is that the viewing angles aren’t as good as we had hoped they would be, and the reflections do get in the way. Lenovo’s Active Pen 2 stylus works with this screen and should be a useful accessory for sketching, scribbling, annotating on images or PDF files, or simply jotting down notes.

The quality of the keyboard is an important element for a laptop that will be regularly used at work. Every key press elicits an accurate response, and the spacing is easy to get used to. We would have preferred a slightly sharper feedback to every key press though, something that the Apple MacBook Pro’s keyboard does very well.

Windows 10 laptops aren’t renowned for great battery life, even though the recent Microsoft Surface Pro (Rs64,999 onwards) convertible computing device does indicate a positive change, with a battery life of around 8 hours on a single charge.

The Yoga 920 Vibes Edition goes one better, lasting close to 9 hours when used every day at work, which is fantastic for a laptop with a 4K display.

The Yoga 920 Vibes is competing with the HP Spectre x360-13-ac059tu (Rs1,57,290; Hpshopping.in)—and it has the advantage of running a newer-generation processor as well as a slightly larger and higher-resolution display.

Lenovo Yoga 920 Vibes Edition

Rs1,49,999

Specs

Intel core i7-8550U processor

16 GB RAM

13.9-inch 4K IPS display