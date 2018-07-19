Corning Gorilla Glass 6 launched; likely to make it to upcoming flagships

Corning said the next generation Gorilla Glass will be on smartphones in the coming months, which clearly indicates the next big launches might be wrapped in it

American glass maker Corning unveiled the next generation of its famous Gorilla Glass. Corning says it’s twice as strong as its predecessor, Gorilla Glass 5.

With smartphones becoming more integral in consumers’ lives and glass taking up more real estate on smartphones, the number of smashed devices has increased. Consumers have moved to solutions like ‘tempered glass’, but it has its own shortcomings, aesthetics being one of them. “As consumers become more dependent on their smartphones, the chance of potentially damaging drops is on the rise. Now more than ever, it’s critical the cover glass provides outstanding protection,” said John Bayne, Vice-President and General Manager, Corning Gorilla Glass.

A recent worldwide Toluna consumer study revealed that, on average, people drop their phones seven times a year, with more than 50% of the drops occurring at 1 meter or below. Keeping that in mind, the new Gorilla Glass was engineered to not only improve upon its predecessor by surviving drops from higher but also by surviving multiple drops.

“Gorilla Glass 6 is an entirely new glass composition that can be chemically strengthened to give it significantly higher levels of compression than is possible with Gorilla Glass 5. This enables Gorilla Glass 6 to be more resistant to damage,” said Dr. Jaymin Amin, vice-president of technology and product development, Corning Gorilla Glass and Corning Specialty Materials.

As many as 45 smartphone manufacturers, including Samsung, Apple and Google, use Gorilla Glass 5. Corning said the next generation Gorilla Glass will be on smartphones in the coming months, which clearly indicates the next big launches might be wrapped in it.

Several smartphones, including Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and the next-gen iPhones, are expected to be launched this September. So it might not be surprising to see these phones becoming resilient to multiple drops and scratches.