Vivo redefines bezel-less smartphone with Nex

After the Vivo X21 (Rs35,999) which was launched last month, the Chinese phonemaker has another high-end smartphone lined up for India market. It is called Vivo Nex and will be available from 21 July onwards at Rs44,990.

Notch-less screen, hidden front camera

The Vivo Nex is the only smartphones after Oppo Find X which has an almost bezel-less screen offering a truly immersive edge-to-edge experience. All the front facing sensors including the front camera have been shuffled at the top panel inside a hidden mechanical slider, which automatically slides open every time a user wants to capture a selfie or carry a video chat and retracts when the front camera is no longer required. Users can’t push it manually even if they want to.

On-screen finger print sensor

Thin bezel design left hardly any room on the front panel for finger print sensors, compelling phonemakers to put them at the back or leave it out of the equation completely and rely on some other mechanism to unlock the phone (like Apple iPhone X). Vivo Nex is one of the few phones which offers an in-display finger-print sensor which lights up automatically lights up when the screen is locked so users would know where to touch.

Glass back design

The Nex has a similar glass back finish we saw in the X21. At 162mm and 199g, it looks taller and also weighs more than the likes of OnePlus 6 (155.7mm and 177g) and Samsung Galaxy S9+ (159mm and 189g). The phone has dedicated AI button on the left panel, allowing users to access Google Assistant or Google Lens instantly.

Powerful innards

Purring inside the phone is Qualcomm’s top of the line 2.8GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor with up to 8GB RAM and Adreno 630 graphics. Internal storage stands at 128GB which is all that user gets form this as there is no option to add a microSD card. The phone packs in a 4,000mAh battery, which is a rarity in premium segment. Most flagships offer 3,000mAh battery to keep the size in check.

Bigger and wider display

The almost bezel-less design has allowed Vivo to accommodate an even bigger display on the Nex. It has a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with resolution of 2,316x1,080p and wider than usual aspect ratio of 19:9.

Dual Camera

Like most of the premium smartphones, the Vivo Nex has a dual camera setup. One of the 12-megapixel cameras is powered by Sony IMX 363 sensor, has an aperture of f/1.8 and supports OIS (optical image stabilisation).

The key rivals

The phone is likely to be compared to the Oppo Find X (Rs59,990) which ha s a similar but wider mechanical camera module at the top and the usual suspects such as OnePlus 6 (starts at Rs34,999), which offers a 6.2-inch display with a notch and aspect ratio of 19:9. OnePlus 6 is as powerful as the Vivo Nex and runs on the same Qualcomm chipset and Adreno graphics and up to 8GB RAM. Its higher variants offer up to 256 GB internal storage which is twice of what users get on Nex.