Hot gadgets for a cool summer

Summer is almost upon us. Whether you’re planning to head to cooler climes or stay indoors, here is our curated guide to everything from smart suitcases to smart speakers.

Air quality monitor

Awair

If you stay indoors, you might avoid the bad air outside, but indoor air could be even more damaging. Awair monitors indoor air quality through five key indicators—temperature, humidity, carbon dioxide level, chemicals and dust. It relays the information (including an air-quality score) on its smartphone app. This also includes personalized recommendations to improve the air quality around you.

Available on Getawair.com

Smart suitcases

Bluesmart Series 2

Many of us may have misplaced luggage. The Bluesmart Series 2 smart luggage collection has four products that will make your travel smart and sleek. You can connect the Cabin 22’’ carry-on suitcase with your phone to lock it, track its location, and even charge your devices on the go. The bigger Check 29’’ suitcase lets you track, weigh and lock the suitcase with the help of the Bluesmart app. The collection also has a laptop bag that can also charge devices, and comes with a small passport pouch.

Available on Bluesmart.com

The HomePod stands out for its ability to seamlessly pair Siri with Apple Music and handle a smart home.

Smart speakers

Apple HomePod

You’re spoilt for choice, with Amazon, Apple and Google offering excellent features. The HomePod stands out for its ability to seamlessly pair Siri with Apple Music and handle a smart home. One of the most impressive features is the HomePod’s positional awareness—it can sense its surroundings and tune the sound accordingly. The HomePod gives you optimal sound, no matter where you place it in the house.

Available on Apple.com

Bluetooth trackers

Chipolo

Chipolo is one of the most popular and easy-to-use Bluetooth trackers. Attach it to anything you tend to misplace often and pair the tag with the app. Chipolo’s location is updated through the Bluetooth connection between the Chipolo tracker and the app running on your smartphone. You can find any item with the Chipolo tracker on it within the Bluetooth range of approximately 200ft/60m of your iOS or Android device.

Available on Amazon.in and Eu.chipolo.net

Telescopes

Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ

Stargazers and young astronomers will rejoice at this proposition. The Celestron AstroMaster series is good for amateur astronomers. The 130EQ is ideal for both celestial and terrestrial viewing. The German equatorial mount design on the telescope keeps it stable and most reviews of the 130EQ have acknowledged its impressive ability to produce clear images, mostly owing to a large aperture and good magnification.

Available on Celestron.com and Amazon.in

Keychain flashlight

Pelican 1810 flashlight

If you have the Pelican 1810 LED key-chain light, you won’t need to swipe down your smartphone screen to start the flashlight. A twist activates the on/off feature in this compact but powerful flashlight, which runs on coin-cell batteries. It’s also water-resistant. The key-chain attachment and 16 lumens of light make the Pelican 1810 a handy tool both indoors and outdoors.

Available on Pelican.com and Amazon.in