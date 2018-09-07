Lenovo Cardio Plus HX03W smart band launched in India at Rs 1,999

The smart band is also equipped with anti-sleep mode which alerts you through vibrations if you over sleep or if you doze off while driving

Technology giant Lenovo launched the Cardio Plus HX03W smart band with multi-interface options and several health and fitness features in India today. The fitness band from Lenovo is priced at Rs 1,999 and will be available via Amazon India from September 9. It comes in four colour variants, namely black, blue, red, and orange.

The Cardio Plus smart band comes with detachable straps with band light adjustment feature and is IP68 certified for water-resistance up to 1 metre. Health and fitness features of the smart band include heart rate monitoring, pedometer, sleep monitoring, long sitting alert and sedentary reminder. One of the highlights of this smart band is running mode, which allows users to track their steps, distance covered while running/walking and calories burnt during that time.

To compliment the smart band, Lenovo has a mobile app called ‘Lenovo Life’ which connects with the smart band via a Bluetooth connection. The app allows customers to check daily activities and include features like dieting, shape training videos and private sports plans. It also allows the band to share the sports data on social platforms like Facebook and Twitter etc.

At the front of the device is a 0.96-inch OLED monochrome full screen display. The smart band is also equipped with anti-sleep mode which alerts you through vibrations if you over sleep or if you doze off while driving. The smart band is compatible with Android and iOS devices.