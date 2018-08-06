5 WhatsApp features you must try: Mark as read, group calling and more

WhatsApp has 1.5 billion monthly users even after 9 years of operations. (Photo: Shutterstock)

WhatsApp has roughly 1.5 billion monthly active users and even after nine years of operation it serves as a major platform to connect people around the world. To enhance user experience and address issues like the spread of fake news, WhatsApp recently rolled out a bunch of upgrades in a quick succession.

Here are the top 5 updates that we find useful on WhatsApp. Some of these are WhatsApp Beta features which are exclusive to WhatsApp developers. You can become one by clicking here.

1) Message forwarding:

WhatsApp has introduced several changes in the forwarding capabilities of the app. Users can now know if the message they’ve received is forwarded or not. It has also put a limit to the number of times a user can forward a message. WhatsApp has set the limit to 5 forwards per message. A tiny arrow next to media messages called the ‘quick forward’ button, which allows forwarding media with one tap, will also be removed.

The “forwarded” icon appears over every message that has been forwarded to you

2) Group video and audio calling:

WhatsApp recently announced a group video and audio calling feature that allows adding up to 3 participants in a call. To do this, simply video or audio call a contact and once the call is picked up, tap on the ‘add call’ icon on the top right corner. Then you can select another contact you wish to call.

WhatsApp now supports group calling with up to four participants.

3) Groups:

Groups now have a description bar which allows you to set the purpose, guidelines, or topics for the group. The ‘group catch up’ feature allows you to quickly catch up on messages. To do this, tap on the new @ button that appears at the bottom right corner of the chat.

4) Admin rights:

Admin controls are now enhanced. Group admins can now restrict who can change the group’s subject, icon, and description by going into the group settings. Also, users can’t be repeatedly added to groups they’ve left.

Admins can now choose who can message in the group.

5) Mark as read:

This is a WhatsApp Beta feature which allows users to dismiss a message by tapping the “mark as read” button in the notification tray. This allows a message to be read without opening the app.