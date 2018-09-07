Jio offers 1GB 4G data on Dairy Milk wrapper worth Rs 5 to celebrate second anniversary

Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Indian telecom major Jio is now offering 1GB of free 4G data to subscribers possessing an empty wrapper of Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate to celebrate its second anniversary. The empty wrapper can be of a regular Dairy Milk, Crackle, Almond, Fruit and Nut or Lickables worth as low as Rs 5. Jio subscribers can also transfer free data to other Jio subscribers with the Dairy Milk wrapper. To avail the offer you need the MyJio app on your smartphone.The offer is valid till September 30 and the free data comes as additional data over your existing 4G data.

How to avail your free data?

To avail the free data, simply open the MyJio app and click on the banner that highlights the free data offer. Click on “Participate Now” on the screen that follows and then scan the barcode of the emtpy wrapper of the Dairy Milk chocolate.

You’ll get 1GB data with the regular Dairy Milk worth Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 40 and Rs 100. Dairy Milk Crackle worth Rs 40, Dairy Milk Roast Almond Rs 40, Dairy Milk Fruit and Nut worth Rs 40 or Rs 80 and or Dairy Milk Lickables worth Rs 35 will also get you a gigabyte of data.

The free data will be credited into your MyJio account within seven to eight working days from the date of redemption and only one empty wrapper is allowed to be redeemed per registered Reliance Jio account.

Jio also announced a “Jio Celebrations Pack”, which gives Jio subscribers 2GB of free 4G data for four days from the day of activation, until September 11. This can also be availed via the MyJio app.