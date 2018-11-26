OnePlus-Amazon anniversary: Rs 1,500 cashback, additional Rs 3,000 off on exchange and more

The OnePlus 6T was recently launched in a Thunder Purple variant in India.

OnePlus has completed four years of partnership with Amazon.in. To celebrate this partnership, the two companies have announced community rewards on OnePlus’ latest flagship, the OnePlus 6T, which will go live on November 30.

The anniversary offers include Rs 1,500 cashback on all Citibank credit and debit cards on purchase of the OnePlus 6T. It also includes 6 months of no-cost EMI. Existing OnePlus users will be eligible for an additional Rs 3,000 off on exchange of their OnePlus device for the OnePlus 6T. Existing Apple customers are also eligible for the additional exchange amount.

These offers are also valid across all Croma, Reliance Digital, oneplus.in and OnePlus exclusive offline stores.

The OnePlus and Amazon.in partnership has been responsible for several programmes like ‘Invite-only’ purchases, an engaging ‘Referral Program’ and sales like the ‘Fast AF’ sale that was created to pre-book the OnePlus 6.

According to a report by Counterpoint Market Monitor service titled ‘E-commerce Contribution to Smartphone Shipments Reached a Record 38% in Q1 2018’: “Amazon dominated the premium smartphone segment with 77% market share, thanks to OnePlus.”

“As two companies that are obsessed with customer experience, OnePlus and Amazon.in were a perfect fit from the start. Over the years, our partnership has been an extremely fruitful one with both companies gaining insights from each other and using each others’ strengths for mutual benefits. As we complete four years, we look forward to many more years of collaboration for better customer experiences and growth,” said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India.