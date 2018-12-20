Apple receives patents for smart fabrics, touch sensitive glass

The smart fabric described in the patents is capable of taking in touch inputs and transmitting them wirelessly.

Apple Inc received 37 patents for a touch sensitive surface capable of scrolling and flipping pages on a connected display and a smart fabric capable of transmitting remote control commands.

Patently Apple, a website that publishes Apple’s latest patents, says that Apple could integrate touch sensors on the back glass. The website also suggests that Apple has also applied for patents for tilt controls, allowing a user to turn pages of a document.

The patent describes the tilting between pages and the touch-sensitive rear glass panel as the following:

“The electronic device defined in claim 2 wherein the control circuitry changes the content by flipping pages of text displayed on the flexible display layer based on the tilt angle.”

“The electronic device defined in claim 1 further comprising a touch sensor, wherein the electronic device has a front face and a rear face and wherein the flexible display layer is configured to display content on the front face based on touch input gathered using the touch sensor on the rear face.”

The flexible display layer may mean Apple might be working on a glass-unibody design which will wrap around the edges of the device.

The smart fabric will be able to gather user touch inputs and will transmit wireless signals. The image of the patent available on the website shows a cylindrical remote wrapped in the smart fabric. The walls of the remote can be compressed, which can mean it might be pressure sensitive.

This might not be the only application of the smart fabric— it might also be used in MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watch and even AirPods.