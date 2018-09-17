Airtel Rs 97 plan offers 1.5GB data, 350 minutes calling

The plan can be availed by visiting the official Airtel website or through the My Airtel app. Photo: Mint

Indian telecom major Airtel has introduced a new recharge of Rs 97 to take on Jio. The plan is available across India and provides benefits of 350 minutes of local, STD and roaming calling, 1.5GB of 4G data and 200 local and STD messages along with a validity period of 28 days.

Those who wish to avail the plan can do so by visiting the official Airtel website or through the My Airtel app.

Earlier, Airtel had launched three combo recharge packs priced at Rs 35, Rs 65 and Rs 95. All of the aforementioned recharges offer data, voice calls and validity. The plans are available in Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and UP (West) for now, but the telco said the plan will be made available in other circles as well.

The new plan competes with Airtel’s own plans worth Rs 95 and Rs 99.

The Rs 95 pack offers 500MB of 4G data but it doesn’t come with “free” STD, local or roaming calling. Instead the plan charges 1p per 2 seconds over a validity period of 28 days.

The Rs 99 plan on the other hand provides unlimited local, STD and roaming voice call benefits, 2GB data and 100 text messages a day for the 28-days validity period.

It direct competitor, though, is the Rs 98 pack by Jio which offers 2GB of 4G data, unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls, 300 text messages for a period of 28 days.

A similar plan, but only for Jio Phone users, offers 500MB 4G data per day, adding up to 14GB data through the validity period. Users also get unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice call benefits, 300 text messages over a period of 28 days.