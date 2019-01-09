Redmi Note 5 Pro receives up to Rs 4,000 price cut after selling a crore units

Xiaomi in May last year hiked the prices of the Note 5 Pro due to the depreciation of rupee against dollar and changes in PCBA import taxes.

Xiaomi’s bestseller, the Redmi Note 5 Pro, recently received a major price cut. The price of the 4GB RAM variant has been slashed by Rs 3,000, making its effective price Rs 12,999 while the price of 6GB RAM variant has been cut by Rs 4,000, bringing its MRP down to Rs 13,999.

The Redmi Note 5 series was launched on Valentines’ Day last year and it immediately became one of the most bought smartphones ever by the Chinese smartphone maker. Xiaomi recently revealed that the smartphone sold roughly a crore units since its launch.

The announcement was made via a tweet made by the official Redmi India handle.

Mi fans! Here's the special announcement: #RedmiNote5Pro gets a whopping up to ₹4000 off, an offer you surely can't refuse! 🤩



RT & give me #High5 if you've been waiting for this sweet deal! 👊 3 more to go!



PS: 1 Cr #RedmiNote5 series have been sold! Thanks for the love ♥️ pic.twitter.com/uqKEShEoyn — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) January 8, 2019

Xiaomi on Monday made a similar announcement for the Mi A2, bringing down its starting price to Rs 13,999.

Xiaomi in May last year hiked the prices of the Note 5 Pro due to the depreciation of rupee against dollar and changes in PCBA import taxes, but later brought down them down to the introductory pricing.

Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications:

On the front, Redmi Note 5 Pro features a 5.99-inch full-HD display with a resolution of 2160x1080 and an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled with a choice between 4GB and 6GB RAM memory and 64GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via MicroSD card. It runs Android Nougat 7.1 with the MIUI 9 custom rom running on top. Other features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB. Further, it has a 4,000mAh battery which supports fast charging.

On the photography front, the Note 5 Pro features a 12MP + 15MP dual rear camera setup, sporting an aperture of f/2.2, while on the front it has a 20MP selfie camera.