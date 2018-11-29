WhatsApp consecutive voice messages, group call shortcut spotted in beta

Consecutive Voice Messages allows automatic queuing of voice messages

WhatsApp has been pretty active in putting out updates this year. The instant messaging app has been spotted testing two new features lately— Consecutive Voice Messages and Group Call Shortcut. While the former allows you to play multiple voice messages one after other, the other provides a shortcut for making group calls. Both features were first spotted by WABetaInfo, a website dedicated to the newest WhatsApp features in beta testing.

Consecutive Voice Messages:

The new feature allows automatic queuing of voice messages. All you will have to do is to tap on the play button and WhatsApp will play all the voice messages in a row for you. This feature was spotted on WhatsApp beta for iOS (v 2.18.100) and is only present in the code of Android Beta version (v 2.18.362) which is likely to be enabled remotely.

Group Call Shortcut:

Since the group video and audio calling feature was introduced on WhatsApp, the only way to make group calls has been by calling a user first and then tapping on the group calling button on the call screen in the top right corner.

WhatsApp will soon change this behaviour by introducing a standalone button for making group calls, but only in group chats. Simply tap on the button, select the friends you wish to call and then select if it will be voice or video call. This feature also showed up only in the iOS beta version of the app (v2.18.363).

WhatsApp has been testing several new features lately, like the picture-in-picture mode, private reply, dark mode and WhatsApp stickers. You can try them out via WhatsApp Beta which allows early access to the latest features in testing. To become a beta tester, simply click on this link and become a WhatsApp beta tester. However, WhatsApp beta is known for having bugs and crashes, so be aware of what you’re getting into. You can always opt out of beta by going to the same link.