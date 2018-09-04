Vivo V11: Cheapest phone with in-display fingerprint scanner to launch in India soon

This will be Vivo’s smallest notch on any of its smartphones (after having it completely eliminated on the Vivo Nex). Photo: Vivo India/Twitter

Oppo’s sister company Vivo is set to launch another smartphone with an in-display fingerprint scanner, but this time it’s expected to be India’s cheapest smartphone to have one. Named the Vivo V11 Pro, it’s expected to be priced in Rs 20,000-30,000 bracket. The phone will be unveiled at a launch event in Mumbai on September 6.

Vivo V11: Expected specifications

According to the trailers, teasers and press renders, the Vivo V11 is expected to have a 6.41-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Halo FullView display. The ‘Halo’ is basically the same ‘waterdrop notch’ that’s present on the Oppo F9 Pro. The phone is also expected to be powered by the AI-enabled Qualcomm 660 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage with MicroSD card expandability up to 256GB.

The Vivo V11 is also expected to boast an AI-enabled dual rear camera setup on the back with 12MP primary sensor and 5MP secondary sensor. The selfie camera on the phone is expected to have an AI enabled 25MP sensor.

The phone will also have face unlocking, apart from the in-display fingerprint scanner. It will be powered by a 3,400mAh battery with fast charging.

This phone will be an addition to Vivo’s line-up of phones with high screen-to-body ratio and in-display fingerprint readers, like the Vivo Nex and Vivo X21. This will be Vivo’s smallest notch on any of its smartphones (after having it completely eliminated on the Vivo Nex).

If you wish to be notified about the launch of the Vivo V11, you can go to its Amazon listing and click on the “Notify Me” button.