Honor 8X launch at 11.30 am today: Expected price, specifications
The Honor 8X is expected to be priced anywhere between Rs 15,000-20,000 and will feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a Kirin 710 processor and 4 or 6GB of RAM
Huawei sub-brand Honor is set to launch its latest mid-range smartphone, the Honor 8X. The Honor 8X will be launched at an event in New Delhi. Honor currently has the Honor 9N and the Honor Play in the sub-20,000 segment.
Honor 8X: Expected price
The Honor 8X is expected to be priced anywhere between Rs 15,000-20,000. The phone was previously launched in China at 1,399 Yuan for the 4GB/64GB variant, 1,599 Yuan for the 6GB/64GB variant and 1,899 Yuan for the 6GB/128GB variant. It is clear that the phone is set to take on smartphones like the Mi A2, Nokia 5.1 Plus and Oppo F9 Pro.
Honor 8X: Expected specifications
The Honor 8X will sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2340x1080. It will be powered by Huawei’s in-house octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC. Paired with processor are different three permutations and combinations of 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage. The phone will run Android Oreo 8.0 with EMUI 8.2 running atop and will come with up to 400GB of expandable storage with a MicroSD card.
At the back of the phone, there will be a horizontally placed dual rear camera setup with a 20MP+2MP configuration along with f/1.8 aperture and Phase Detection Autofocus. The front of the phone will feature a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.
The phone is backed by a 3,750mAh battery and other connectivity options include dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2 LE with aptX support, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, 3.5mm headphone jack and a microUSB port.
Honor 8X: Live stream
If you wish to watch the live stream of the Honor 8X event, simply hit play on the embedded YouTube link below. Alternatively you can visit Honor India’s Facebook and YouTube handles to watch the same. The live stream commences at 11:30 am.
