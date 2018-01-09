CES 2018: Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 notebooks will run on Intel’s newest chipsets

Lenovo has updated its flagship ThinkPad X series with a new crop of ultra-thin notebooks and 2-in-1 convertibles at the CES 2018 in Las Vegas. The three new devices to join the series includes the 3rd gen X1 Tablet, 6th gen X1 Carbon and 3rd gen X1 Yoga.

The X1Tablet is a 2-in-1 tablet on the lines of Microsoft Surface Pro. The tablet has a metal back, while the detachable keyboard which offers the trademark ThinkPad keyboard is made of plastic. With the keyboard on, it weighs just 1.2kg. The 13-inch screen is bigger than an average tablet and it comes with HDR support and a rare resolution of 3,000 x 2,000p. The higher variants will run on Intel’s latest 8th gen Core i7 processor and assure battery backup of up to 9 hours. Users can also work on the X1 tablet with a stylus, called Pen Pro, which supports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity to deliver a more natural writing experience. ThinkPad X1 Tablet 3rd gen will be available from March 2018 at a starting price of $1,599 (approximately Rs1,01,481).

The second addition to the X1 series is the X1 Carbon. It is a full-fledged notebook with an ultra thin form factor. Despite the 14-inch display which offers a resolution of 1,920x1,080p and HDR support, the notebooks weighs just 1.1kg, which is rare feat. The higher variant of new X1 Carbon will run on Intel’s 8th gen Core i7 chipsets with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. It assures a battery backup of 15 hours on one charge.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon 6th gen will be available anytime in January 2018 at $1,709 (approximately Rs1,084,65) onwards.

The new ThinkPad X1 Yoga retains the flexible 360 hinge design that allows the display to be pushed all the way back so it can be used as a stand while one works on the touchscreen. It has a 14-inch display, supports HDR and offers a resolution of 1,920x1,080p. It is going to be as powerful as the X1 Carbon notebooks and will use Intel’s 8th Gen Core i7 processor with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. ThinkPad X1 Yoga 3rd Gen will be available anytime in January 2018, starting at $1,889 (approximately Rs1,19,880).