Nokia 5.1 Plus launched in India at Rs 10,999: Specifications, offers

HMD Global-owned Nokia today announced its latest contender in the race of the best phone under Rs 11,000. Named the Nokia 5.1 Plus, the phone is set to take on rivals like Xiaomi’s Redmi 6 Pro, Realme 2 and the Honor 9N. The phone has a price identical to the Realme 2, at Rs 10,999, and comes with a 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and expandability to up to 400GB.

Nokia 5.1 Plus: Pricing and availability

The Nokia 5.1 plus comes in a single variant of 3GB RAM/32GB ROM which is priced at Rs 10,999. The phone is available exclusively through Flipkart and Nokia online store.

Pre-orders of the phone start today and the phone will be available to purchase from October 1.

Launch offers on the Nokia 5.1 Plus include instant cashback of Rs. 1,800 and 240GB complimentary data on recharges of Rs 199, Rs 249, and Rs 448 for Airtel customers.

Nokia 5.1 Plus: Specifications

The Nokia 5.1 Plus features a 5.86-inch HD+ display with 2.5D curved glass and a resolution of 1520x720 at the front. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC with four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 1.8GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. This is coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that is expandable to 400GB. The smartphone is backed by a 3,060mAh battery.

Talking about the performance of the phone, Ajey Mehta, Vice-President and Country Head of HMD Global India said “with Nokia 5.1 Plus we wanted to bring a phone that was high on performance that could get exciting gaming and entertainment experiences closer to a wider group of fans.”

At the back of the phone is a 13MP+5MP dual camera setup with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash and PDAF. At the front is an 8MP shooter coupled with an f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options of the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C (v2.0), and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

