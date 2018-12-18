SportsBot SS302 4-in-1 Combo review: Gaming on the cheap

All three peripherals have LED lights.

Let’s accept it—PC gaming on the cheap is difficult. Finding the right gaming mouse, mousepad, keyboard and headphones for you online can take quite a bit of time. And once you’ve fixed your crosshairs on suitable peripherals, you’ll realise they are all of different brands.

SoundBot, an American audio accessory maker, is trying to change that with its SportsBot SS302 4-in-1 combo. It’s a one-stop gaming solution comprising a gaming keyboard, gaming mouse, mousepad and even a pair of gaming headphones. All of this at a price of just Rs 3,499 and if you buy it off Amazon right now, you can get it for as low as Rs 2,999, which means the average price of every single unit in the box comes at just Rs 750.

Having said that, here comes the real question—are they any good? Let’s find out.

The unboxing experience is straightforward—a mouse, mousepad, keyboard and a pair of headphones encased in cardboard boxes with the typical smell of ABS plastic. The keyboard and headphones come in silver and look extremely flashy. The mouse has a soft touch texture overall but the forward, backward and DPI adjustment switches have the same ABS plastic present on the keyboard.

Now let’s talk about all the peripherals one-by-one.

Keyboard:

The ABS plastic of the keyboard is durable, no doubt, but seems ill finished and cheap to touch. The highlights of the keyboard include six macro keys with three macro modes, LED backlighting and 26 anti-ghosting keys.

I loved the flexibility of macro keys at this price point. The option to have four macro modes is extremely useful if you competitively play more than two titles every day. I found it more useful in games like DotA 2 than FPSes like PUBG since you end up saving more time while stocking up your inventory.

But there’s no cherry on the cake, and by that, I mean Cherry MX switches. It’s unfair to expect one at this price point, but what’s the point of buying a gaming keyboard, right?

Having used the keyboard for a couple months, I noticed the keys got a bit mushy. The keys are not bad for typing though. It does take a while to get used to the macro row of keys, but once you’re past that, it’s all easy.

Anti-ghosting works fine, you can play titles like FIFA with ease on this thing

Mouse and mousepad:

The top part of the mouse is wrapped in a soft touch plastic while the bottom is made out of regular ABS. The button presses were precise initially, but after a couple of months, I have started noticing a few misses, especially while dragging things. The DPI modes range from 800 DPI to 2400DPI. This makes the mouse suitable for semi-professional gaming at best. It’s not extremely precise while gaming, but browsing through the internet is a breeze with this, especially because of the forward and backward buttons on the left. Also, every DPI mode has its own LED colour.

The scrolling wheel hasn’t become soft yet, but it does wobble a bit. The braided cable is also a nice touch.

The mousepad is adequately smooth. It doesn’t have the fancy bells and whistles like aluminium finish for a low friction surface, but it doesn’t tatter even after being abused for two months. I would have liked a wider pad, but at this price point they are just giving it away.

Headphones:

The headphones come with 40mm drivers with 32 Ohms impedance, 110dB sensitivity and a frequency range of 20Hz to 2KHz. You also have an omnidirectional microphone unit with an input power of 50mW and impedance of 2.2 KOhms. It also has LED lights which can be used only when you plug the headphones in the USB port.

The build quality of the unit surprisingly good—you have leather headset covers and a suspension headband for a good fit.

The sound quality is average—It lacks the mids and highs and the output is not all that great, but that doesn’t mean it sounds papery.

Verdict:

If you’re a serious gamer, this combo is not for you. However, if you think your seven-year-old is starting to get serious with gaming, you might want to consider this combo. Also, this is a great choice for the thrifty dorm students that get the minimum allowance and risk getting their gaming gear broken.