Vivo Nex selling for ₹1,947 in Freedom Carnival sale, but you’ll need quick reflexes

Vivo’s smartphone with a motorised camera and edge-to-edge display, the Vivo Nex, is available for ₹1,947 on Vivo’s Freedom Carnival sale. The actual retail price of the Vivo Nex is ₹44,990 and the catch is that the handset will be available as part of a flash sale lasting for a few seconds.

The Vivo Carnival sale starts today and will go on till August 9, a window of only 72 hours. It will feature select Vivo devices with attractive offers like ₹4,000 cashback on credit and debit cards, free bluetooth headphones worth ₹1,200 on select models and 12-month no-cost EMI options.

If you are keen on buying the Vivo Nex in this sale, you’ll have to sign up on Vivo’s online shopping website (shop.vivo.com/in). After that, keep an eye on flash sales announcements and try logging in at least 20 minutes before a flash sale starts. Also, make sure that you’ve fed in your address and contact details to save time while ordering. Once you’re geared up, go to Vivo Nex’s sale page and refresh just after the sale is live. If you’re lucky enough, you might see the Nex’s price to be Rs 1,947. In that case hit the red ‘Buy Now’ button with the lightning symbol. Then quickly fill in your payment details and click ‘Place Order’.

Flash sales like these last only for a few seconds due to the limited number of devices the companies put up. To avoid feeling disheartened we would recommend you to just try your luck and not go in with the conviction of buying the device.

Vivo Nex features, specifications

Vivo Nex features a 6.59-inch, full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2316x1080 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.24%. The phone is powered by the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, which also powers the OnePlus 6, and is paired with 8GB of RAM. Available with storage variants of 128GB and 256GB, the Vivo smartphone will be fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm’s Quick Charging. On the software side, the phone runs on Android Oreo 8.1 with Vivo’s Funtouch OS 4 running on top.

The fascinating pop-up camera mechanism houses only a front facing 8MP selfie camera while the dual rear camera on the Vivo Nex has a 12MP+5MP configuration and comes with 4-axis Optical Image Stabilisation.