Amazon sale: OnePlus does Rs 400 crore business in just 36 hours

OnePlus 6T will be launched on October 30 and customers can get their hands on the OnePlus 6T starting from 12 noon on November 2. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: As smartphones are one of the biggest attractions during the six-day Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, Xiaomi has sold a million mobile phones on the first day itself while OnePlus phones worth Rs 400 crore were bought in the first 36 hours of the sale.

According to Amazon India, smartphones led the opening day sales with three out of four phones sold in the country being on Amazon.in. Xiaomi and OnePlus were among the biggest attractions on the e-commerce website.

OnePlus, known for its premium smartphones, witnessed the maximum demand for OnePlus 6 and pre-bookings for OnePlus 6T.

After five months since its launch in May, OnePlus 6 remains the highest grossing and best-selling premium smartphone on Amazon.in.

OnePlus’ much-awaited upcoming smartphone, the new OnePlus 6T, is the company’s first device to come with the futuristic screen unlock technology with a bigger 3700 mAh battery, accompanied by OnePlus’ popular fast charging technology.

Also read | OnePlus 6T: What we know after a teaser video, leaks

OnePlus 6T will be launched on October 30 and customers can get their hands on the OnePlus 6T starting from 12 noon on November 2.

Pre-booked customers will receive a pair of OnePlus’ all-new Type-C bullets earphones, worth Rs 1,490, along with an additional Rs 500 in the form of Amazon Pay Balance.

Among other smartphones, Samsung sold 12X over average business day volumes with Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 8 being the best-sellers at their lowest ever pricing.

Motorola witnessed an incredible start in the Amazon Great Indian Festival, selling more than 36X of a regular day’s sale in just 36 hours.