Upcoming games that you must save up for

Gamers have a lot to be excited about. Laptops powered by Intel’s core i9 processor and AMD’s Ryzen 7 chipsets are finally rolling out in the market. The E3 expo, the biggest gaming event is only a month away. While there will be several new announcements at the event, there are a number of games which are expected to hit the stores in the next few weeks. In case you are up for a new game, here are some of the best titles you can go for.

Tennis World Tour

PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch

Expected in May 2018

If your interest in Big Ant’s AO Tennis has been dampened by the negative reviews, there is another game for tennis fans which will be releasing later this month. Developed by Breakpoint and published by Bigben Interactive, the Tennis World Tour offers 30 of the top ranked tennis players from both ATP and WTA circuits including Roger Federer, Angelique Kerber, Stan Wawrinka.The game has 18 different types of courts. Game modes include the vast career mode where gamers can create their own custom player and lead him or her to world glory by playing in a series of tours. It provides the option to train, learn new skills, choose equipment and even trainers.

Moto GP 18

Expected in June

Xbox One, PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch

The official game of Moto GP season 2018 assures greater realism in terms of race tracks, player faces and bikes. Game modes include Time Attack, Single Race and a bigger Career mode with 19 international race tracks which includes the new Buriram International Circuit in Thailand. Developed and published by Milestone Srl, the game offers new camera modes. For multi-player gamers, there is a new Championship mode where gamers can create custom events and the new edition of Moto GP eSport championship. Players can upgrade their bike’s engine, suspension, brakes, chassis and tyres using in-game collectibles.

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection

Expected in June 2018

PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch

Capcom is bringing the original Street fighter games on console and PC. The anniversary edition includes 12 classic titles along with their documents, history and music. Gamers can control their players against the AI in single player modes or connect with other players for a multi-player matches. The game retains the presentations style and gameplay of the classic games but the visuals look crisper than the original versions from childhood.

Jurassic World Evolution

June 2018

PC, Xbox One, PS4

Jurassic Park movie fans will soon be able to build their own parks. Developed and published by Frontier Developments, the game is city builder game on the lines of SIM city. Gamers can create new breeds of dinosaurs, build containment parks, create research centres to get more insights into their behaviour and construct new attractions to get more tourists. Dr. Ian Malcolm, played by actor Jeff Goldblum, from the Jurassic Park trilogy will be a part of the game. The game’s release coincides with the release of Universal Pictures’ upcoming Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom movie.