New JioPhone Recharge Offer: How to avail 90GB data

The JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer starts today at 5:01 pm. With the offer, customers can exchage any feature phone of any brand for a new JioPhone at an effective cost of ₹501. Additionally, users opting for JioPhone Recharge Plan under Monsoon Hungama offer will get unlimited voice and data for 6 months on paying an extra ₹594 at the time of activation. Jio is also providing a “special exchange bonus” of a 6GB data voucher worth ₹101. Jio claims this takes total data to 90GB over six months.

The JioPhone is otherwise available effectively free, although customers pay ₹1,500 upfront. After using the device for three years, users return the handset to the company and get a refund of ₹1,500.

Currently, two JioPhone plans available – ₹49 and ₹153.The ₹49 plan is a kind of trial plan with 1 GB monthly data and unlimited voice calling (local and STD to all operators) for 28 days. However, according to Jio spokesperson, ₹153 is Jio’s bestselling plan which provides 1.5 GB data/day and unlimited voice calling.

Jio has introduced another place of ₹99 with 0.5GB data per day, unlimited free voice calling and 300 SMS fpr 28 days. The spokesperson said “This will reduce the monthly spends straight away by nearly 50%.”

The JioPhone features a 2.4-inch QWVGA screen and is powered by a dual-core processor paired with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of built-in storage. The phone also supports expandable storage up to 128GB via a microSD card.

It also sports a 2-megapixel rear camera and a 0.3-megapixel (VGA) front-facing camera. Connectivity options available on the JioPhone include single SIM (nano), 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, FM Radio, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS and microUSB 2.0. The device is powered by a 2,000mAh battery, and it runs on KaiOS as operating software

Starting from August 15, JioPhone will support popular apps like WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube. The JioPhone already provides access to the company’s suite of apps like MyJio, JioMusic, and JioTV.