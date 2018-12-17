Realme U1 3GB variant goes open for sale on Amazon.in: Price, offers, specifications

The Realme U1 carries forward the same design language of the Realme 2 Pro.

Realme, Oppo’s spin-off brand, recently launched the Realme U1. The selfie-focussed smartphone, which Realme calls the ‘Selfie Pro’, went on its first flash sale on December 5 and was sold out within 6 minutes. To keep up with the demands, Realme has put its 3GB variant on open sale. Available at a price of Rs 11,999, the base variant of the Realme U1 comes with a MediaTek Helio P70 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

The 4GB variant has not been put on an open sale, however. It will be available on Amazon.in in a flash sale at 12:00 pm every Wednesday starting December 19. It is available with a price tag of Rs 14,499.

Offers on the Realme U1 include Zero Cost EMI up to 6 months across BFL and HDFC Debit Cards as well as all leading credit cards. You can also get Jio Digital Life offers worth 5,750 and up to 4.2TB of Jio 4G data.

Realme U1: Specifications

The Realme U1 carries forward the same design language of the Realme 2 Pro—you have the same polycarbonate resin back, faux metal railing and even the display on the Realme U1. The front of the device is lit by the same 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with the same resolution of 2340x1080. It even has the same dewdrop notch. The display is protected by 2.5D Gorilla Glass and has a screen to body ratio of 90.8%.

Powering the device is MediaTek’s flagship octa-core processor, the Helio P70, clocked at 2.1GHz. This is paired with either 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage or 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone supports dual 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS and MicroUSB. The device is backed by 3,500mAh battery which doesn’t support fast charging.

Coming to the optics, the back of the phone has a 13MP+2MP dual camera setup enhanced with AI and has an aperture of f/2.2. The front of the phone has a Sony IMX576 sensor with 296 facial detection points and AI capabilities that allow tweaking backlight levels to get the perfect exposure in your selfies.

The smartphone is available in Ambitious Black, Brave Blue and Fiery Gold colour variants.