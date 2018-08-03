Google Maps location sharing now allows you to share battery percentage

The new feature will help you keep an eye on your friends and relatives and make sure they’re safe.

Google has started rolling out a new feature in its Google Maps app in which users will be able to share their battery percentage along with their location. It’s a helpful feature for keeping an eye on your friends and relatives and making sure they’re safe.

If you wish to try out this feature, simply open the Google Maps app, tap on the icon with three bars (also called the hamburger button) and then select location sharing. Now click on the ‘Get Started’ button and then select the app through which you wish to share your location link. The receiver will now get your location along with your battery percentage. You can also set the duration of location sharing to a few hours or even indefinitely. Very useful for keeping a track of your kids.

Location sharing shows your battery percentage along with basic information like distance and how long ago your location was refreshed

Follow the steps you normally would to share your location to try out the new feature

Make sure that you have the latest version of Google Maps before you try it out.

The location sharing feature has been around since March 2017 and has proved itself very useful, especially in scenarios where you or your friends are lost and you need to guide them precisely to their destination.

We tested out the battery percentage on both ends and it is fairly accurate. It displays the same battery percentage on both phones when the location was last updated and there is no way to turn it off. So you might want to be careful when telling someone you didn’t pick up their call because your phone was dead, as they might already know the truth.