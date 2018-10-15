Amazon Great Indian Festival sale ends today, here are some smartphones you can consider

You can buy the 8GB/128GB variant of the OnePlus 6 at the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale for Rs 34,999

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale has been running for the last 5 days and is about to end this midnight. We saw several products across categories on significant discounts during the course of the sale. While most top deals and discounts are nearly over and the products are out of stock, there are still a few smartphones and their accessories that you can consider during the closing hours of the sale. Here are the top deals:

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi’s Mi A2, the successor to the bestselling Mi A1, is available at a discounted price for the first time as a part of the sale, at a price of Rs 14,999. The phone has an MRP of Rs 17,499. Further, you can opt for an instant discount of up to Rs 13,150 on exchange of your existing smartphone. The Mi A2 is shod with a 5.9-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. You can more about it here.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8:

The year-old Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is still available on sale, selling at Rs 43,990. If you opt for the exchange offer, you can get another instant discount worth up to Rs. 18,900 along with a 1-year free screen replacement, only if you buy the phone on Amazon today. The Galaxy Note 8 comes with a 6.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display. It runs Samsung’s octa-core Exynos 8895 processor along with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Here’s the full review.

OnePlus 6:

Arguably one of the best flagships of the year, the OnePlus 6 is available at Rs 34,999 for its 128GB internal storage/8GB RAM variant. It is important to note that OnePlus is also expected to launch the OnePlus 6T soon. The 6T will receive an in-display fingerprint scanner and a teardrop notch. Here’s the full review of the OnePlus 6.

Moto E5 Plus:

The Moto E5 Plus which was launched earlier this year is selling at Rs 9,999. The highlight of the phone is the 5,000mAh battery. It sports a 6-inch display with a resolution of 1440x720 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II (QC 35 II):

The Bose QC 35 II are a pair of noise-cancelling wireless over-the-ear headphones that are available on the sale at a price of Rs 23,489. The orginal retail price of the headphones is Rs 29,363. The headphones have Bluetooth and NFC connectivity and come with voice assistant integration. You can read more about it here.