Xiaomi Mi A2: First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi A2’s India price and date of availability have not been announced yet.

Buoyed with the positive response to Mi A1, Chinese handset maker Xiaomi has lined up another Android One smartphone, called the Mi A2, for India.

With Android One phones, Xiaomi intends to tap the user demographic that still prefers the stock Android user interface (UI) over custom UIs. Even though Xiaomi has one of the most optimised custom UIs, it can be a bit overwhelming for someone used to stock UIs.

The phone’s India price and date of availability have not been announced yet.

Here are the key highlights of Xiaomi MI A2

Processor: The Mi A2 runs on Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 660 octa-core chipset clocking at 2.2GHz. It is a fairly powerful chipset and has been used in the Nokia 7 Plus (starts at Rs 25,999) and the Vivo X21 (Rs 35,999) as well. The new smartphone packs a 3,000mAh battery and supports Qualcomm Quick charge 4.0, allowing users to charge their phones faster.

Software: The Xiaomi smartphone runs Android 8.0 (Oreo) out of the box and like all Android One devices, it is going to get all Google updates, including the upcoming Android P and the one after that, along with all the minor updates for bug fixes and security patches.

Design: The Mi A2 weighs 166 gm and has a metal back design like its predecessor, but offers a bigger screen with thinner bezels. The fingerprint sensor is placed on the back, while the USB type-C connecter and the dual speakers are placed in the lower side panel.

Display: The 5.99-inch screen offers more legroom than the predecessor’s 5.5-inch screen. It has a resolution of 2,160x1080 and wider than usual aspect ratio of 18:9. The navigation keys are integrated within the interface, unlike its predecessor where these were placed on the lower bezel. The Mi A2 will be available in four colours—black, gold, blue and rose gold.

Camera: Like most recent phones, the Mi A2 offers dual camera on the back. The 12-megapixel camera is powered by a Sony IMX486 sensor while the 20-megapixel camera is driven by a Sony IMX376 sensor. The second camera can capture more light, which makes it ideal for low-light photography. For selfie fans the phone has a 20-megapixel front camera, powered by a Sony IMX376 sensor, backed up with a selfie flash.