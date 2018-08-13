These 4 Xiaomi mobile phones account for 26% of all smartphone sales in India

According to a latest market report by IDC, Xiaomi has maintained its leadership position with its highest-ever shipments in a single quarter.

New Delhi: Chinese mobile phone brand Xiaomi, which commands a dominating 30% market share in the Indian smartphone market, has captured the top slot with just four models of smartphones. According to a recent market report by IDC, Xiaomi has maintained its leadership position with its highest shipments in a single quarter (Q1 of 2018-19).

4 Xiaomi smartphone models that captured the top 4 slots:

Redmi 5A: Meant for budget smartphone buyers, Redmi 5A is priced around Rs 6,000. Amongst the cheapest of all Redmi smartphones, this one comes with 2 GB RAM, 16 GB hard disk and 12MP primary camera.

Redmi Note 5 Pro: Choice of many for its 12MP + 5MP dual rear camera and 20MP front camera, this Xiaomi smartphone clicks stunning photos and selfies. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Processor, the Redmi Note 5 Pro boasts of 4GB RAM, 64 GB hard disk and is priced at Rs 14,999.

Redmi Note 5: A cheaper version of Redmi Note 5 Pro, this model comes at Rs 9,999 in 3GB RAM and 32GB hard disk version. It comes with 12MP rear camera and 5MP front camera.

Redmi 5: Redmi 5 costs a thousand less than Redmi Note 5 and comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB hard disk.

Together, these four handsets accounted for 26% of overall smartphone shipments in the first quarter of the current financial year. Xiaomi’s shipments grew 10% sequentially and more than two-fold annually, according to the IDC report.

Altogether, 5 smartphone manufacturers —Xiaomi (29.7%), Samsung (23.9%), Vivo (12.6%), OPPO (7.6%) and Transsion (5%) make up about 79% of the smartphone market in India.

Samsung: Growth for Samsung, India’s second largest smartphone maker, was driven by its newly launched “infinity” series model, Galaxy J6. “The brand continues to see strong shipments of its successful low-end models, Galaxy J7 Nxt, Galaxy J2 (2017) and J2 (2018), thus driving overall volumes,” the IDC report said.

Vivo: Led by a marketing campaign featuring superstar Amir Khan and a title sponsorship in the IPL cricket tournament, Vivo reclaimed its third position in the market. Its most successful models include the Y71, V9 and Y83.

Huawei: Upasana Joshi, Associate Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India, said Huawei should be seen as a serious long-term player in India with all the ingredients to challenge Xiaomi and Samsung.

The report shows that smartphone companies shipped a total of 33.5 million units to India during the second quarter of 2018, resulting in healthy 20% year-over-year growth. In the e-commerce space, Xiaomi leads the smartphone market as 56% of all shipments were dominated by Redmi phones.