How to change the look of Google Chrome with its secret Material Design

The new design follows Google’s Material Design 2.0, the symbols for back, forward and refresh are now darker and add more contrast to the experience.

If you swear by Google Chrome as your default browser, you already know that Chrome hasn’t received any prominent design changes in the last 10 years. But Google has been working on a major refresh for Chrome across desktop and mobile in recent months, which it likes to call ‘Material Design’ and it is starting to make its way to the stable release of Chrome.

You can find the ‘Material Design’ UI hidden inside Chrome settings in the desktop and iOS versions. The latest version of Chrome on Android, the Chrome 68, hasn’t received the Material Design yet.

How to enable Material Design?

Chrome-desktop:

Go to the URL bar and type - chrome://flags/#top-chrome-md

In “UI Layout for the browser’s top chrome” change the option to refresh from default

Restart Chrome to see the changes

Chrome-iOS:

Go to the URL bar and type - chrome://flags/#top-chrome-md

In “UI Refresh Phase 1” select enabled

Restart Chrome to see the changes

What are the changes?

The new design features an oval-looking URL bar against a white backdrop instead of a round cornered white rectangle. The inactive tabs are now grayed-out and they merge seamlessly with the browser, separated only by thin vertical lines. The new design follows Google’s Material Design 2.0, and goes well with Windows 10’s design language. The symbols for back, forward and refresh are now darker and add more contrast to the experience.

Chrome on iOS with the Material Design enabled. Note the bar on the bottom.

The multi-tab window has also been redesigned

The options list has been revamped with a new design and colour

The changes on the iOS version are more pronounced, as the navigation buttons have been pushed to the bottom along with the new tab and more options button. The top is now dominated by the URL bar. The multi-tab view has also changed with tabs showing up as separate tiles instead of stacked windows.