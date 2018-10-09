Live now
LIVE: Google Pixel 3 launch event begins, new phones, gadgets set for debut
Live updates and developments from the Made by Google event which will see the launch of Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL and other Google devices
Last Modified: Tue, Oct 09 2018. 08 42 PM IST
Highlights
- 08.41 pm IST“The big breakthroughs are not in hardware alone”
- 08.38 pm IST“We are translating 120 billion words everyday”
- 08.33 pm ISTLivestream of the Google Pixel 3 live event
- 08.22 pm ISTAttendees start coming in to the Made By Google event
- 08.18 pm ISTSales of Pixel devices
- 08.10 pm ISTGoogle Pixel 3 to be unveiled at ten media events across the world
- 08.05 pm ISTDon’t get your hopes up high: What not to expect
- 08.00 pm ISTChanges under the hood
- 7.55 pm ISTGoogle takes a dig at the Pixel 3 leaks
- 07.52 pm ISTCamera upgrades
- 07.46 pm ISTOther Google devices that will share the limelight
- 07.35 pm ISTGoogle Pixel 3, 3 XL might be wireless charging enabled
- 07.31 pm ISTWhere to watch the live stream of the Made By Google Event
- Google is set to launch tonight the third generation of Pixel smartphones—the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL—alongside other Google devices at the Made By Google event in New York. The event will kick off at 8.30 pm IST. The Google devices that may make an appearance onstage are a new Pixel tablet, Pixel Buds, a wireless charger and the refreshed Google Home.
- 08.33 pm IST Livestream of the Google Pixel 3 live eventLivestream of the Google Pixel 3 live event
- 08.18 pm IST Sales of Pixel devicesThe first Pixel devices reached 2.4 million shipments in the nine months ended June 30, 2017. Google shipped 2.53 million Pixel 2 and 2 XL devices through the nine months ended June 30, garnering less than 1% of the global market for smartphones, according to research firm Strategy Analytics.
- 08.10 pm IST Google Pixel 3 to be unveiled at ten media events across the worldGoogle initially sold the Pixel 2 and its larger-sibling, Pixel 2 XL, in six countries, including the United States, Australia, Germany and India, after an unveiling in San Francisco. This year, Google is hosting events for the Pixel 3 in ten cities such as New York, London, Paris, Tokyo and Singapore, spokesman Kay Oberbeck said
- 08.05 pm IST Don’t get your hopes up high: What not to expectYou can keep a smartwatch from Google out of the equation, as Google in August mentioned that “they aren’t there yet”. A Virtual Reality headset might also not make it—the one they have (Daydream) is working just fine and they even came out with a standalone VR headset in partnership with Lenovo earlier this year.
- 7.55 pm IST Google takes a dig at the Pixel 3 leaksYes, there’s no surprise that the Pixel 3 has been one of the most leaked smartphones of the year— and Google knows that. So Google made a teaser for the Pixel 3 and 3 XL aimed directly at the spoilers. Here, have a look at it.
- 07.52 pm IST Camera upgradesThere’s very little information on the megapixel count and sensor of the rear cameras, renders show that the front of the phones will feature dual cameras. The existing Pixel lineup is known for taking the best selfies in the business and it is no surprise that Google would like to take this further.
- 07.46 pm IST Other Google devices that will share the limelightWhile we are at the Pixel Stand, it is expected that at least four more devices might be launched alongside the two flagship smartphones. These include the Pixel Slate (a tablet running Chrome OS), Google Home Hub (basically a Google Home with a display up front), the previously mentioned Pixel Stand and the Pixel Buds 2.
- 07.35 pm IST Google Pixel 3, 3 XL might be wireless charging enabledThe biggest change under the hood would be in the charging department, as the new Pixels are expected to be Google’s first devices to offer wireless charging solutions. Wireless charging support could also mean Google would announce its own wireless charging stand, or the “Pixel Stand”.
- 07.31 pm IST Where to watch the live stream of the Made By Google EventYou can watch the live stream at the Made By Google YouTube channel by clicking here. You can also catch the updates at the Made By Google Twitter handle.
First Published: Tue, Oct 09 2018. 07 31 PM IST
