Jio Diwali offers: 100% cashback, Jio Phone 2 sale and more

The Jio Diwali Dhamaka offer is valid on any recharge worth Rs149 and above.

Reliance Jio is offering its subscribers cashbacks, special plans, gift cards and more during the festive season. Jio Phone 2 will also be on sale as a part of Jio’s Diwali celebrations.

Starting off with the Jio Diwali Dhamaka 100% cashback, the offer is valid on any recharge plan priced above Rs 149. This includes recharges worth Rs149, Rs198, Rs299, Rs349, Rs 398, Rs399, Rs448, Rs449 Rs498, Rs509, Rs799, Rs999, Rs1,699, Rs1,999, Rs4,999 and Rs9,999. You can add in an additional Rs300 flat cashback on payments made via PayTM, Amazon Pay and MobiKwik.

The cashback can be redeemed in the form of Reliance Digital coupons. You can find these coupons on the MyJio app. The minimum cart value for redeeming these coupons is Rs5,000. If you’ve opted for a recharge plan worth Rs500 or above, Jio will issue you multiple vouchers. But, according to Jio’s terms and conditions, you will not be able to redeem two coupons. The offer is valid till November 30.

Also, the Rs1,699 plan mentioned earlier is a brand new offering from Jio. It has a validity of one year (so it will last till the next Diwali) and provides benefits like unlimited data and voice calling.

The main caveat of this offer with Reliance Digital is that it is not available on products from several popular brands like Xiaomi, Samsung and Lenovo.

There’s also a Rs2,200 cashback on the purchase of new 4G smartphones. This will be credited in the form of 44 cashback vouchers, worth Rs50 in the MyJio app. It is important to note that these recharges should be done on the same 4G smartphone.

Coming to the JioPhone sale, the JioPhone 2 is up for an open sale via the company’s site between November 5 to November 12. Jio is offering a Rs200 cashback on purchase of the feature phone via PayTM.

Jio Phone Gift Card, which was introduced in October, extends the benefits of the “Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama” offer in the form of a Rs1,095 gift card. This basically means you can exchange an old phone for a Jio Phone with a refundable deposit of Rs501 and then with the remaining money (Rs594) you will get 6 months of unlimited voice calls and data and a complimentary data voucher worth Rs10.