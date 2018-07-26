Samsung’s ‘unbreakable’ OLED panel bags certification, may find its way into smartphones soon

The panel sustained a drop test of 1.2 meters 26 times in succession, accompanied by temperature tests that range between 72 degrees and -32 degrees Celsius

Flexible displays have been in the concept stage for a few years now but their implementation has still not taken off. Moreover, one of the most replaced parts of a smartphone is its display, shattering or cracking after a fall. But Samsung Display, one of the key players in flexible display technology, has come up with a flexible OLED panel, which recently received UL (Underwriters Laboratories) certification.

Samsung claims that its new “unbreakable panel” has passed the rigorous real-time durability test that is based on military standards set by the U.S. Department of Defense. The test comprises a drop administered at 1.2 meters 26 times in succession, accompanied by temperature tests that range between 72 degrees and -32 degrees Celsius. The display continued to function normally with no damage to its front, sides or edges after the test.

Samsung says it developed the flexible OLED panel with an unbreakable substrate and an overlay window securely adhered to it. Current-generation flexible display products attach a glass-covered window to their display that often breaks under severe impacted.

“The fortified plastic window is especially suitable for portable electronic devices because of its unbreakable characteristics, which are all very similar to glass,” said Hojung Kim, general manager of the the communication team, Samsung Display.

Once these make it to the market, the flexible OLED displays will be found in places other than on top of smartphones. The company says these displays can find their way into electronic products such as consoles for automobiles, mobile military devices, portable game consoles and tablet PCs for e-learning.