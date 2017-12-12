Top gaming laptops you can buy

Laptops are becoming a lot more powerful than before. Throw in a powerful graphics card from the GTX 10 series by Nvidia into the mix, and you can run 4K games with the same smoothness as on a Sony Play Station 4 or Microsoft Xbox One. Here are some of the best gaming laptops running on high-end Intel processors, offering massive screens and backed by advanced cooling techniques to handle the newest games.

Dell New Alienware 17

Rs2,12,990

Dell’s Alienware series is considered a benchmark when it comes to gaming notebooks. The New Alienware 17 continues in the same vein with Intel’s powerful Core i7 (7th gen) processor coupled with 16GB RAM, offers 512GB SSD and 1TB HDD. It is powered by Nvdia’s top-of-the-line GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB) graphics which is based on the 16nm Pascal architecture and has 2048 cores and supports Nvidia’s VR Works technology for VR games. Its 17-inch display is big, non-reflective and has a healthy resolution of 1,920x1,080p. One of its unique features is Tobi Eye tracking technology, which uses a bunch of sensors allowing users to carry out actions with eye and head movements in and outside games. Made of magnesium alloy and aluminium, it is solidly built and weighs 4.42kg.

Lenovo Legion Y720 is powered by Intel Core i7 (7th gen) processor with 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD and offers 1TB HDD.

Lenovo Legion Y720

Rs1,50, 299

If you are looking for something more stylish and powerful at the same time, you can consider the Legion Y720. It is powered by Intel Core i7 (7th gen) processor with 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD and offers 1TB HDD. Then there is the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) graphics, which is based on the same 16nm Pascal architecture, used in GTX 1070 graphics and has 1280 cores. It is also one of the few Occulus certified VR laptops, which means it’s compatible with their VR headsets. The 15.6-inch display has a resolution of 1,920x1,080p and has an anti-glare coating on it. The only niggle is that it is heavier than the Acer notebook and weighs 3.2kg.

Acer Predator Helios 300 is powered by Intel Core i7 (7th gen) processor paired with 8GB RAM and Nvidia GeForce 1050ti (4GB) graphics.

Acer Predator Helios 300

Rs1,09,990

Acer Predator Helios 300 is powered by Intel Core i7 (7th gen) processor paired with 8GB RAM and Nvidia GeForce 1050ti (4GB) graphics. The 15.6-inch IPS display has a resolution of 1,920x1,080p and has non-reactive coating on top. In terms of storage, it offers 128GB SSD for faster boot up and has 1TB HDD for modern day games, which take up 30-40GB of space easily these days. Acer has added dual AeroBlade fans which use advanced aerodynamics and superior airflow to keep the laptop clean and cool. The burly notebook feels solidly built with the metal body, and can be a bit hefty at 2.7kg.

HP Omen 15-ax248tx is driven by Intel Core i5 (7th gen) processor with 8GB RAM and has Nvdia GeForce 1050Ti (2GB) graphics.

HP Omen 15-ax248tx

Rs74,982

If your budget is limited and you are looking for a notebook that is a lot lighter, you can consider HP Omen 15-ax248tx. It is driven by Intel Core i5 (7th gen) processor with 8GB RAM and has Nvdia GeForce 1050Ti (2GB) graphics, which has 768 cores and is compatible with most modern day games. For games and movies, the notebook has 1TB HDD. The 15.6-inch screen offers a resolution of 1,020x1,080p which is impressive at its price point. The notebook is not as solidly built as the other two notebooks, but it is comparably lighter and tips the scales at just 2.2kg, which is at par with most big-screen notebooks. For better audio experience, HP has used Bang and Olufsen speakers.