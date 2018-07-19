Xiaomi Mi Max 3 price revealed; specifications and launch time

A post on Weibo also revealed that the Mi Max 3 will start at 1,699 yuan for the 4GB RAM/64GB ROM model and 1,999 yuan for the 6GB RAM/128GB ROM version. Photo: Xiaomi, Weibo

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi will launch the Mi Max 3 today in China. Ahead of the launch, the price along with all the major specifications and renders were revealed by its co-founder Lin Bin on Wednesday. The launch will take place at 7:30 PM CST (5 PM IST).

According to a teaser post on Xiaomi’s Redmi Weibo account, Mi Max 3 will sport a 6.9-inch display, 5,500mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, an option between 4GB RAM/ 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM/128GB ROM, 12MP + 5MP AI dual rear camera setup and 8MP front facing selfie camera. Other features include face unlocking, AI powered voice assistant and bi-amp stereo speakers. The phone will be available in gold, black and blue colour variants.

A post on Weibo also revealed that the Mi Max 3 will start at 1,699 yuan for the 4GB RAM/64GB ROM model and 1,999 yuan for the 6GB RAM/128GB ROM version . The phone will start selling in China from July 20.

The outgoing Mi Max 2 comes with a 6.4-inch display with 1920x1080 resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 running Android 7.1 Nougat with 4GB RAM and storage variants of 32GB, 64GB and 128GB. To click photos it has a 12MP primary sensor with phase-detection autofocus and a 5MP secondary sensor. It is fuelled by a 5,300mAh battery and comes in Gold and Matte Black colours.

More phones are expected to be launched by the Chinese smartphone maker in the coming weeks. Last week Xiaomi revealed it is hosting a global event in Madrid, Spain on July 24. Mi A2, one of the most anticipated budget phones running Android One is, is expected to be launched here