Why Apple iPhone XR is Rs 21,000 cheaper than iPhone XS

The iPhone XR has all the features from the iPhone XS except the OLED screen, dual rear cameras and 512GB storage option and is priced Rs 21,000 cheaper. Photo: Reuters

Apple on Wednesday released the trio of its latest flagship smartphones, out which one stands out the most—the iPhone XR. It is more of an upgrade to the iPhone 8 rather than the iPhone X; here’s why.

LCD or the ‘Liquid Retina’ display:

The iPhone XR carries the legacy of the iPhone 8’s LCD display, and it might well be the last one to have one. Apple likes to call this notched 6.1-inch LCD display the ‘Liquid Retina’ display. It sports a resolution of 1792x822, which means its below 1080p, and a pixel density of 326ppi, which is also a bit off. It also lacks the contrast ratio of 1:1,00,000 that’s present on the OLED display of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. However, it offers a wide colour gamut than its siblings.

Lonely rear camera:

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max feature 12MP dual rear cameras with adjustable bokeh. If you’re one of those who think a good depth-of-field cannot be achieved via a single rear camera, you might want to think again. The lonesome rear camera of the iPhone XR is basically the primary camera of the iPhone XS, featuring all the niceties like 12MP sensor with Smart HDR and adjustable bokeh. The secondary camera on the iPhone XS is a tele camera rather than a depth camera.

However, the back of the phone bears an uncanny resemblance to the iPhone 8.

Storage:

The iPhone XR skips the 512GB storage variant that its bigger siblings offer and comes with a 128GB variant instead, which fills the gap perfectly between 64GB and 256GB. There’s still no MicroSD expandability option on the iPhone XR though.

Price:

Starting at Rs 76,900, the iPhone XR is nearly Rs 22,000 less dearer than the iPhone XS, while offering the same chipset, OS and design while trading off a crisper OLED display and a telephoto camera.