Upcoming Realme smartphones to come with a new logo

Chinese smartphone maker Realme recently launched its upgraded logo in an attempt to provide a new visual experience and emotional connect with young consumers. The new “R” logo in “Realme Yellow” is designed by Eddie Opara, partner and chief designer at design consultancy Pentagram.

We can expect Realme’s new “R” logo to feature on the upcoming smartphones that will launch across Southeast Asian markets, including India, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Cambodia, as well as the Middle East and North Africa.

Realme’s founder and CEO Sky Li said, “As a global, youth-facing smartphone brand, Realme is continuing to introduce new products that feature stylish design and a powerful performance.”

“At the same time, Realme hopes to create a symbol for young people through the new brand logo – the one they can identify with, and where they see a visual symbol of their emotional identity and belonging,” he added.

In the design, there are merged circles, squares and triangles forming a nested uppercase “R” and lowercase “r”. Realme says the uppercase “R” signifies the original aspiration of “Realme” in providing the youth with quality products they need and the lowercase “r” signifies young people’s true selves.

The current Realme line-up comprising the Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1 will feature the old logo.

Realme announced its split with Oppo to become an independent brand in July, which was the second time an Oppo executive parted ways to continue with a new brand. The previous split was made by OnePlus’ Pete Lau.