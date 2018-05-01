InFocus Vision 3 Pro review: Not in the same league as Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

InFocus Vision 3 Pro is available on Amazon.in

After launching the Vision 3 early this year, the US-based company InFocus has now released a slightly more powerful smartphone called the Vision 3 Pro. It is priced at Rs10,999 and is available on Amazon.in. At the current price tag, it is up against the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (starts at Rs10,999) and Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (Rs9,999 onwards).

Here is how it compares with the two rivals:

The Vision 3 Pro belongs to the first gen of thin bezel smartphones which look less attractive compared to new generation smartphones with thinner and narrower bezels. Though both its rivals have a similar design, they offer a slightly bigger 6-inch screen, Vision 3 has 5.7-inch screen.

At 170gm, the Vision 3 Pro is lighter than both the ZenFone Max Pro M1 and the Redmi Note 5 (both weigh around 181gm).

The only niggle with the design of Vision 3 Pro is the placement of the volume keys. They are placed towards the top of the side panel unlike the Redmi Note 5 and ZenFone Max Pro M1 where they are closer to the middle and are easily accessible.

The 5.7-inch screen in the InFocus smartphone not only looks a bit smaller compared to rivals, but a bit dull as well. It packs a resolution of just 1,440p x 720p which is lower than that of Redmi Note 5 and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (1,920p x 1,080p), resulting in slightly inferior video playback and gaming experience.

InFocus has made several changes in the custom UI but is yet to adopt the latest version of Android. The Vision 3 Pro runs on Android 7.0. The custom UI looks more polished than before, but lacks the level of customization available on Redmi Note 5, which runs on Android 7.1. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 runs on Android 8.1 with a much cleaner stock Android interface.

For security, the Vision 3 Pro has a back facing fingerprint sensor and the front facing face ID. Both security tools work very well.

Compared to its sibling, the Vision 3 Pro runs on a slightly superior MediaTek MT6750T octa-core processor, which is better at handling workload and new games such as Shadow Fight 3. However, it is not in the same league as the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 which runs on a much faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor.

Powered by a 4,000mAh battery, the Vision 3 Pro will last a day-and-half on modest use. While it is at par with the Redmi Note 5, it falls short of nearly two-day of backup of Asus smartphone.

The Vision 3 Pro has a 13-megapixel camera for regular shots and an 8-megapixel camera for bokeh shots. While close-up and portrait shots look crisp, landscape shots lacks the clarity and colour reproduction of the ZenFone Max Pro M1’s dual cameras. For selfie fans, InFocus smartphone has a 13-megapixel front camera which can capture good-looking selfies even in indoor conditions.

Overall, the InFocus Vision 3 Pro is a mixed bag. While it is at par with rivals in terms of design and build quality and battery backup, to some extent, it falls short in terms of performance, display quality and camera performance.